Where Forevers Are real by gardenfolk
Photo 2263

Where Forevers Are real

Take me to a world
where forevers are real.
...Smita Maharana

This is looking at the afternoon reflection on the outside of the front window in Florida.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Photo Details

