Photo 2268
There is No Sport Equal
There is no sport equal
to that which aviators enjoy
while being carried through
the air on great white wings.
...Wilbur Wright
This looked like fun! It is powered paragliding. I saw it a few times along the shoreline at Indian Rocks Beach. I wonder how much it costs to rent one of these?
https://austinflightcheck.com/proddetail.php?prod=Into_the_Wind_-_The_Sport_of_Powered_Paragliding
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
Babs
ace
Nice timing, we see quite a few of them here, they look like fun
March 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabyaction shot
March 22nd, 2023
