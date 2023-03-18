Previous
There is No Sport Equal by gardenfolk
Photo 2268

There is no sport equal
to that which aviators enjoy
while being carried through
the air on great white wings.
...Wilbur Wright

This looked like fun! It is powered paragliding. I saw it a few times along the shoreline at Indian Rocks Beach. I wonder how much it costs to rent one of these?

https://austinflightcheck.com/proddetail.php?prod=Into_the_Wind_-_The_Sport_of_Powered_Paragliding

18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Babs ace
Nice timing, we see quite a few of them here, they look like fun
March 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabyaction shot
March 22nd, 2023  
