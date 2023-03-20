Previous
Next
As a Magnolia Belongs by gardenfolk
Photo 2270

As a Magnolia Belongs

I want to be yours
as a magnolia belongs
to Spring.
...Alexandra Vasiliu

Welcome to the first day of Spring.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise