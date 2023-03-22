Previous
A Little Lemon Juice by gardenfolk
Photo 2272

A Little Lemon Juice

A little lemon juice
makes everything
taste better.
...Author Unknown

These are delicious Meyer lemons from our tree. I drank many of them in water with stevia to help my cold.

There are still about a dozen left on the tree. The good news is, after I did some pruning and thinning out the branches, we tripled the lemons this winter.
