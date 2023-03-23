Sign up
Photo 2273
The Meaning of Love
Nobody can fully understand
the meaning of love
unless they’ve owned a dog.
…Gene Hill
Today is National Puppy Day. Here is my 15 year old, five pound puppy, Sophie Belle. She is a cutie. We are spending a lot of time together.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
3
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
Tags
black
,
dog
,
schnauzer
,
sophie-belle
Lou Ann
ace
Sophie is a sweetheart!
March 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
She is such a cutie.
March 24th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
So sweet!! So much love!!
March 24th, 2023
