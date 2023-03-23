Previous
Next
The Meaning of Love by gardenfolk
Photo 2273

The Meaning of Love

Nobody can fully understand
the meaning of love
unless they’ve owned a dog.
…Gene Hill

Today is National Puppy Day. Here is my 15 year old, five pound puppy, Sophie Belle. She is a cutie. We are spending a lot of time together.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Sophie is a sweetheart!
March 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
She is such a cutie.
March 24th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
So sweet!! So much love!!
March 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise