Of Mayhem and Magnolias by gardenfolk
Photo 2274

Of Mayhem and Magnolias

Life is simply a mix
of mayhem and magnolias
so embrace this gentle riot and
gather flowers along the way.
...Kat Savage

So many beautiful blooms on our tree. I love the month of March for this reason...
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
Heather ace
A beautiful close-up shot! I love magnolias! Fav!
March 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
March 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
March 24th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
March 24th, 2023  
