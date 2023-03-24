Sign up
Photo 2274
Of Mayhem and Magnolias
Life is simply a mix
of mayhem and magnolias
so embrace this gentle riot and
gather flowers along the way.
...Kat Savage
So many beautiful blooms on our tree. I love the month of March for this reason...
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
5
4
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
2274
photos
189
followers
96
following
Tags
pink
,
petals
,
blossoms
,
magnolias
Heather
ace
A beautiful close-up shot! I love magnolias! Fav!
March 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 24th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
March 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
March 24th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
March 24th, 2023
