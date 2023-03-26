Previous
Prettiest Cry by gardenfolk
Photo 2276

Prettiest Cry

Spring rain
is nature's
prettiest cry.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

It has been a very wet winter and spring so far.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

@gardenfolk
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2023  
