Photo 2277
Cheshire Cat
I'm afraid you're bonkers
But I'll tell you a secret
All the best people are.
...Cheshire Cat
to Alice in Wonderland
Katniss reminded me of the Cheshire Cat sitting in the tree.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
2
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
2277
photos
189
followers
96
following
623% complete
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
light
,
eyes
,
sky
,
blooms
,
cat
,
fur
,
katniss
Pam Knowler
ace
She is so beautiful!!
March 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
March 27th, 2023
