Polish the Heart

Eat pears for they

polish the heart.

...Imam Ali



Each summer, locals and tourists alike, celebrate Courtland California's famous fruit, the Bartlett Pear, at the annual Pear Fair. We try to visit the Pear Fair, every July



They have fresh Bartlett Pears for sale and also Pear Pies...yum! Lots of activities, a parade, historic photos on display, a pancake breakfast and crafts.