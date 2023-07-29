Previous
Polish the Heart by gardenfolk
Photo 2381

Polish the Heart

Eat pears for they
polish the heart.
...Imam Ali

Each summer, locals and tourists alike, celebrate Courtland California's famous fruit, the Bartlett Pear, at the annual Pear Fair. We try to visit the Pear Fair, every July

They have fresh Bartlett Pears for sale and also Pear Pies...yum! Lots of activities, a parade, historic photos on display, a pancake breakfast and crafts.
29th July 2023

