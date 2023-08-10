Previous
Spread Fragrance by gardenfolk
Photo 2383

Spread Fragrance

Spread fragrance
like a gardenia
It does even when
it is faded.
...k Akoli

Our gardenia bushes are still blooming.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
