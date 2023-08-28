Previous
Dear Summer... by gardenfolk
Dear Summer...

Dear Summer...
Stop showing off.
We know you're HOT.
...Anonymous

Our temperatures are heating up again. It will be 99 degrees today. Oh heck, just round it off to 100!
28th August 2023

