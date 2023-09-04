Previous
We Must Still Dare to Believe
We Must Still Dare to Believe

In a world filled with hate
we must still dare to hope.
In a world filled with anger
we must still dare to comfort.
In a world filled with despair
we must still dare to dream.
And in a world filled with distrust
we must still dare to believe.
...Michael Jackson

Over the weekend, I went to see a tribute to Michael Jackson's musical legacy, put on by Who's Bad Music Productions. It was very good with excellent Michael Jackson moves, Michael Jackson in videos behind the band and his great songs. It was a fun evening and reminded me how talented Michael Jackson was.

I was far away from the stage so I was quite pleased that this photo came out at all. Nice on Black.

https://www.facebook.com/InfinityHall/videos/whos-bad-the-ultimate-michael-jackson-tribute-band/919104178815244/

https://www.whosbadmusic.com/about-us

https://youtu.be/-HX6fEG9POE?si=xGk2D-xyq_AAgEbF

https://youtu.be/DbHy75dwwFM?si=Et6xLQTtQBV0qNRg
