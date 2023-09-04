we must still dare to believe.

In a world filled with hatewe must still dare to hope.In a world filled with angerwe must still dare to comfort.In a world filled with despairwe must still dare to dream.And in a world filled with distrustwe must still dare to believe....Michael JacksonOver the weekend, I went to see a tribute to Michael Jackson's musical legacy, put on by Who's Bad Music Productions. It was very good with excellent Michael Jackson moves, Michael Jackson in videos behind the band and his great songs. It was a fun evening and reminded me how talented Michael Jackson was.I was far away from the stage so I was quite pleased that this photo came out at all. Nice on Black.