Previous
Next
Excellent Things Are Rare by gardenfolk
Photo 2449

Excellent Things Are Rare

Excellent things are rare.
...Plato

Here is a closeup of the statues. They were quite beautiful.

I wish I knew more about them.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
671% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise