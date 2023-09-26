inspire others

If your actionsinspire othersto dream more,learn more,to do more andbecome more,you are a leader....John Quincy AdamsI went to the California Capitol Air Show on Sunday. I took over 400 photos because I was so impressed by the size of the planes, the displays and the history. The flying demonstrations were exhilarating to watch and try to capture.Of course seeing the US Air Force Thunderbirds perform was the highlight. I am not an action photographer. I do not have a telephoto lens. I had my iPhone. But I was still inspired to capture what I could with what I had. It was fantastic to see such precision and speed. I loved it.I was so tired at the end of the weekend after walking 28,304 steps over the last two days...almost 12 miles.Nice on Black.