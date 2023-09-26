Previous
Inspire Others by gardenfolk
Photo 2460

Inspire Others

If your actions
inspire others
to dream more,
learn more,
to do more and
become more,
you are a leader.
...John Quincy Adams

I went to the California Capitol Air Show on Sunday. I took over 400 photos because I was so impressed by the size of the planes, the displays and the history. The flying demonstrations were exhilarating to watch and try to capture.

Of course seeing the US Air Force Thunderbirds perform was the highlight. I am not an action photographer. I do not have a telephoto lens. I had my iPhone. But I was still inspired to capture what I could with what I had. It was fantastic to see such precision and speed. I loved it.

I was so tired at the end of the weekend after walking 28,304 steps over the last two days...almost 12 miles.

Nice on Black.

https://www.airforce.com/thunderbirds/overview
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
673% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise