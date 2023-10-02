Previous
Next
It's the Clouds by gardenfolk
Photo 2466

It's the Clouds

The sky and the sun
are always there.
It's the clouds
that come and go.
...Rachel Joyce

Luckily, the soccer game was not rained out on Saturday. There were only a few sprinkles here and there. But, I did enjoy the cloudscape.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise