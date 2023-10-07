Sign up
Photo 2471
Photo 2471
Morning Glory
Morning glory
is the best name,
it always refreshes
me to see it.
...Henry David Thoreau
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
0
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details
Tags
sky
clouds
morning-glory
covered-fence
