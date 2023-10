In This House, We Believe

In this house, we believe:



-One man gathers what another man spills

-Once in a while, you get shown the light, in the strangest of places, if you look at it right

-Every silver linings got a touch of grey

-The grass ain’t greener, the wine ain’t sweeter, either side of the hill

-Sometimes we live no particular way, but our own

-Nothing left to do but smile, smile, smile



I spotted this sign outside a home in Cincinnati.