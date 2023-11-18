Sign up
Previous
Photo 2513
Rustle, Rustle, Autumn's Here
Rustle, rustle, autumn's here.
So wander in the magic
and keep hope near.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby
The changing maple leaves on our trees. The leaves have been flying...
Today it is suppose to rain. Sounds like a good day to stay inside and bake pumpkin bread.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
2
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
15th November 2023 2:34pm
tree
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
maple
,
soft-focus
