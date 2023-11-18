Previous
Rustle, Rustle, Autumn's Here by gardenfolk
Photo 2513

Rustle, Rustle, Autumn's Here

Rustle, rustle, autumn's here.
So wander in the magic
and keep hope near.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

The changing maple leaves on our trees. The leaves have been flying...

Today it is suppose to rain. Sounds like a good day to stay inside and bake pumpkin bread.
