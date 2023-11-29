Sign up
Photo 2524
Made With Love
Made with love
and pumpkin spice.
...Anonymous
So far, I have made two batches of pumpkin bread. Each recipe makes 12 mini loaves. I will probably make more before Christmas. It is delish.
This is cranberry pecan pumpkin bread on the plate. I also made chocolate chip pumpkin bread, golden raisin pumpkin bread and plain pumpkin.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
ace
@gardenfolk
food
,
leaves
,
plate
,
cranberries
,
loaves
,
pumpkin-bread
,
kentucky-bourbon-balls
