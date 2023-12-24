Previous
Sparkle and shine
It’s Christmastime.
…Anonymous

Christmas Eve is an evening full of joy, hope, anticipation and love. May the spirit of Christmas fill your heart as you enjoy family tonight.

I changed some of my glass ornaments to include pinecones and a Santa for Christmas.

Nice in Black.
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful! I love your blown glass ornaments.
December 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful colours.

Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. See your photos in 2024.
December 24th, 2023  
