Previous
Photo 2549
Sparkle and Shine
Sparkle and shine
It’s Christmastime.
…Anonymous
Christmas Eve is an evening full of joy, hope, anticipation and love. May the spirit of Christmas fill your heart as you enjoy family tonight.
I changed some of my glass ornaments to include pinecones and a Santa for Christmas.
Nice in Black.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
glass
,
stars
,
santa
,
pinecones
,
ornaments
,
spirals
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful! I love your blown glass ornaments.
December 24th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful colours.
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. See your photos in 2024.
December 24th, 2023
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. See your photos in 2024.