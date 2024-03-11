Previous
A Little Rain Must Fall by gardenfolk
A Little Rain Must Fall

Into every life,
a little rain must fall.
...Latin Proverb

We are expecting a little more rain tonight and on Tuesday. By the end of the week, strong winds again and warmer temperatures. Nice on Black.
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice capture with the water droplets
March 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 11th, 2024  
