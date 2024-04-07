Previous
Oh To Be a Pear Tree by gardenfolk
Oh To Be a Pear Tree

Oh to be a pear tree,
any tree in bloom.
With kissing bees
singing of the beginning
of the world.
...Zora Neale Hurston

The photo taken from our back balcony. The Aristocrat pear tree was loaded with clusters of white flowers that remind me of popcorn balls.

https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/trees/ornamental-pear/growing-aristocrat-flowering-pears.htm

7th April 2024

Diana
Wonderful capture and light.
April 7th, 2024  
