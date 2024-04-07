Sign up
Photo 2654
Oh To Be a Pear Tree
Oh to be a pear tree,
any tree in bloom.
With kissing bees
singing of the beginning
of the world.
...Zora Neale Hurston
The photo taken from our back balcony. The Aristocrat pear tree was loaded with clusters of white flowers that remind me of popcorn balls.
https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/trees/ornamental-pear/growing-aristocrat-flowering-pears.htm
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2654
photos
181
followers
91
following
727% complete
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
6th April 2024 12:30am
Tags
tree
,
white
,
sky
,
sunset
,
blossoms
,
aristocrat-pear-tree
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and light.
April 7th, 2024
