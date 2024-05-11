Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2688
It Opens Itself
If a rose
is a beautiful flower,
it is also because
it opens itself.
…Charles De Leusse
Here is a half & half… or close to one.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
4
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2688
photos
187
followers
87
following
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
bud
,
blossom
,
roses
,
wrought-iron
,
half&half
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and colours.
May 11th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 11th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Good strong division amongst such beauty!
May 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 11th, 2024
