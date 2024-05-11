Previous
It Opens Itself by gardenfolk
Photo 2688

It Opens Itself

If a rose
is a beautiful flower,
it is also because
it opens itself.
…Charles De Leusse

Here is a half & half… or close to one.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Diana ace
Stunning capture and colours.
May 11th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 11th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Good strong division amongst such beauty!
May 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 11th, 2024  
