Motherhood by gardenfolk
Motherhood

Motherhood:
All love begins
and ends there.
…Robert Browning

Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate! Fur baby mothers included too.🩷

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! fav
May 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such beautiful silhouette and sweet narrative.
May 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors and silhouettes.
May 12th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely
May 12th, 2024  
