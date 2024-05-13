Previous
You Are My Sunshine by gardenfolk
You Are My Sunshine

You are my sunshine
My only sunshine
You make me happy
When skies are grey
You never know, dear
How much I love you
Please don't take
my sunshine away.
...Oliver Hood

I like to sing this song to Katniss. She will usually come to me when I sing. Nice on Black.

The song was first sung in 1933 by a musician, named Oliver Hood. He wrote, composed and sang the song at a VFW meeting in LaGrange, Georgia.

The song was recorded twice in 1939 first by the Pine Ridge Boys, then by the Rice Brothers Gang. Paul Rice, who had played with Hood and claimed to have written "Sunshine" in 1937, sold the rights to Davis and Mitchell for $35. (Hood did not copyright his music at the time.)

Jimmie Davis recorded "Sunshine" in 1940, and the rest, as they say, is history. Davis never claimed to have written the song but according to Wikipedia the song was written, recorded, published and copyrighted by Jimmie Davis & Charles Mitchell in 1940.

Davis went on to becomes governor of Louisiana and used the song in his election campaign. In 1977, You Are My Sunshine became the Louisiana state song in honor of Davis.

Pine Ridge Boys - You Are My Sunshine
https://youtu.be/xvPolI-pBCw?si=IlyU0ksBnehc2fn0

An interesting twisted history if you would like to read more:

https://americansongwriter.com/who-wrote-the-classic-song-you-are-my-sunshine/

http://www.rosemontrecords.com/historical.html

https://www.wideopencountry.com/you-are-my-sunshine/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/You_Are_My_Sunshine

Joan Robillard ace
I always say to Two "I love you to the depth and breadth my soul can reach and yet I love you more" Now I know the quote is slightly off. But Two doesn't care especially if it is accompanied by a scratch behind the ear.
May 13th, 2024  
Brian ace
Gorgeous portrait. Thanks for the information on 'You Are My Sunshine'
May 13th, 2024  
