You are my sunshineMy only sunshineYou make me happyWhen skies are greyYou never know, dearHow much I love youPlease don't takemy sunshine away....Oliver HoodI like to sing this song to Katniss. She will usually come to me when I sing. Nice on Black.The song was first sung in 1933 by a musician, named Oliver Hood. He wrote, composed and sang the song at a VFW meeting in LaGrange, Georgia.The song was recorded twice in 1939 first by the Pine Ridge Boys, then by the Rice Brothers Gang. Paul Rice, who had played with Hood and claimed to have written "Sunshine" in 1937, sold the rights to Davis and Mitchell for $35. (Hood did not copyright his music at the time.)Jimmie Davis recorded "Sunshine" in 1940, and the rest, as they say, is history. Davis never claimed to have written the song but according to Wikipedia the song was written, recorded, published and copyrighted by Jimmie Davis & Charles Mitchell in 1940.Davis went on to becomes governor of Louisiana and used the song in his election campaign. In 1977, You Are My Sunshine became the Louisiana state song in honor of Davis.Pine Ridge Boys - You Are My SunshineAn interesting twisted history if you would like to read more: