Previous
Photo 2697
Every Pink Rose
Every pink rose
has its own story to tell.
...Author Unknown
I liked the spiral look of this pink bloom.
Nice on black.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
3
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Heather
ace
Yes! Beautiful spiraling pink petals with the darker pink in the centre and the lighter pink on the outer edges! Glorious light and dof, too! And extra stunning on black! Fav!
May 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous
May 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a fabulous rose so well captured too
May 21st, 2024
