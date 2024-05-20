Previous
Every Pink Rose by gardenfolk
Every Pink Rose

Every pink rose
has its own story to tell.
...Author Unknown

I liked the spiral look of this pink bloom.
Nice on black.
ace
Heather ace
Yes! Beautiful spiraling pink petals with the darker pink in the centre and the lighter pink on the outer edges! Glorious light and dof, too! And extra stunning on black! Fav!
May 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous
May 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a fabulous rose so well captured too
May 21st, 2024  
