Time spent with a cat

is never wasted.

...Colette



Because of her lifelong affection for cats, the French novelist Colette has been called the Original Cat Woman. Perhaps best known for the novella Gigi, which was adapted for stage and screen, Colette also wrote a novel called La Chatte (The Cat), published in 1933. At the end of her life, confined to her apartment overlooking Paris, the acclaimed author took great comfort in the company of her beloved cats.



