Previous
Memorial Day by gardenfolk
Photo 2704

Memorial Day

No duty is more urgent
than that of returning thanks.
...St. Ambrose

On Memorial Day we remember and honor our heroes.
This was taken at Mount Vernon Mortuary.

https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/memorial-day-history

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Memorial_Day

27th May 2024 27th May 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise