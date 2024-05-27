Sign up
Photo 2704
Memorial Day
No duty is more urgent
than that of returning thanks.
...St. Ambrose
On Memorial Day we remember and honor our heroes.
This was taken at Mount Vernon Mortuary.
https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/memorial-day-history
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Memorial_Day
27th May 2024
27th May 24
Tags
holiday
memorial-day
american-flags
