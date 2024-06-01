Previous
Go With All Your Heart by gardenfolk
Go With All Your Heart

Go with all your heart.
...Confucius

In March, I heavily pruned our four iceberg rose bushes down to nubs. I had never done this before and I was little worried about it.

Well, just two months later they were full of new growth and green leaves. Then the blooms came back in full force. Lots of roses in clusters! I noticed that this group looked like a heart.

https://pruningguide.com/rejuvenation-pruning/
