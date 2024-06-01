Sign up
Go With All Your Heart
Go with all your heart.
...Confucius
In March, I heavily pruned our four iceberg rose bushes down to nubs. I had never done this before and I was little worried about it.
Well, just two months later they were full of new growth and green leaves. Then the blooms came back in full force. Lots of roses in clusters! I noticed that this group looked like a heart.
https://pruningguide.com/rejuvenation-pruning/
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Casablanca
ace
It is scary pruning roses right back, but they always benefit from it. These are beautiful
June 1st, 2024
