Previous
Thinking About Shoes by gardenfolk
Photo 2715

Thinking About Shoes

You may think
I'm listening
but I'm actually
thinking about shoes.
...Anonymous

Katniss likes feet and shoes. Here she has claimed my husband's shoes for herself.
Nice on Black.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise