Periwinkle BlueIn a corner solitarySmiling brightly at the sunA Periwinkle there does tarryFor she is the only one.She brightens up that little cornerWith her leaves of forest greenAnd nobody dares disturb herBut she never goes unseen.Her sky blue flowers happilyBeam at all the times of dayAnd smile readily for all to seeAnd all of those that come her way.Periwinkle blue, no, she's not sadShe's really happy as can beShe's always bright, her heart is gladBeaming her big smiles at me....Juan OlivarezPlumbago flowers are not just a visual treat but a symbol of hope and spiritual longing. These blooms carried the weight of positive energy, a beacon for those navigating the tumult of life's challenges.More often than not, this flower is identified simply as either plumbago or leadwort. As for the origin of the name, it comes from the Latin plumbum, which means lead. The plant was thought to be a cure for lead poisoning.