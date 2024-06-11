Periwinkle Blue
In a corner solitary
Smiling brightly at the sun
A Periwinkle there does tarry
For she is the only one.
She brightens up that little corner
With her leaves of forest green
And nobody dares disturb her
But she never goes unseen.
Her sky blue flowers happily
Beam at all the times of day
And smile readily for all to see
And all of those that come her way.
Periwinkle blue, no, she's not sad
She's really happy as can be
She's always bright, her heart is glad
Beaming her big smiles at me.
...Juan Olivarez
Plumbago flowers are not just a visual treat but a symbol of hope and spiritual longing. These blooms carried the weight of positive energy, a beacon for those navigating the tumult of life's challenges.
More often than not, this flower is identified simply as either plumbago or leadwort. As for the origin of the name, it comes from the Latin plumbum, which means lead. The plant was thought to be a cure for lead poisoning.
https://www.atozflowers.com/flower/plumbago/