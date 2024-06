My Roses

Won't you come

into my garden?

I would like

my roses

to see you.

...Richard Sheridan



These are our iceberg rose bushes. I decided to cut them back to bare branches on March 21. I like pruning but I am usually conservative and do not take too much off, so I was a little worried by that first photo on the upper left. A month later there were green leaves. Within two months they were back and full of blooms in multiple clusters.