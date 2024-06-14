that smiles today

Gather ye rose-budswhile ye mayOld time is still a-flyingAnd this same flowerthat smiles todayTomorrow will be dying....Robert HerrickMy husband gave me 24 beautiful long stem roses for Mother's Day. When I went to put them in a vase, one bud was broken from its stem.I decided to keep it in a little glass container of water. All 23 of the other roses are long gone. Yet this one broken bud remains alive over a month later...Also...Happy Flag Day! I am down for the count with a foodborne illness so taking time to feel better.