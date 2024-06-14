Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2722
That Smiles Today
Gather ye rose-buds
while ye may
Old time is still a-flying
And this same flower
that smiles today
Tomorrow will be dying.
...Robert Herrick
My husband gave me 24 beautiful long stem roses for Mother's Day. When I went to put them in a vase, one bud was broken from its stem.
I decided to keep it in a little glass container of water. All 23 of the other roses are long gone. Yet this one broken bud remains alive over a month later...
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2024-05-17
Also...Happy Flag Day! I am down for the count with a foodborne illness so taking time to feel better.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2722
photos
186
followers
88
following
745% complete
View this month »
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th June 2024 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rosebud
Wendy
ace
Beauty of a rose and truthful words. So pretty with the splash of pink. I think I can smell it. Fav.
June 15th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Love the shades in this and the way you have presented it.
June 15th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely words and such a pretty rose that keeps lingering for you to enjoy!
June 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful close up. This one is determined to keep going isn't it.
June 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close