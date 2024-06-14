Previous
That Smiles Today by gardenfolk
Photo 2722

That Smiles Today

Gather ye rose-buds
while ye may
Old time is still a-flying
And this same flower
that smiles today
Tomorrow will be dying.
...Robert Herrick

My husband gave me 24 beautiful long stem roses for Mother's Day. When I went to put them in a vase, one bud was broken from its stem.

I decided to keep it in a little glass container of water. All 23 of the other roses are long gone. Yet this one broken bud remains alive over a month later...

https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2024-05-17

Also...Happy Flag Day! I am down for the count with a foodborne illness so taking time to feel better.

14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Beauty of a rose and truthful words. So pretty with the splash of pink. I think I can smell it. Fav.
June 15th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Love the shades in this and the way you have presented it.
June 15th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Lovely words and such a pretty rose that keeps lingering for you to enjoy!
June 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful close up. This one is determined to keep going isn't it.
June 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise