To Explain Yourself by gardenfolk
Photo 2724

To Explain Yourself

Don't feel obligated
to explain yourself.
...Anonymous

Katniss has now claimed my husband's hat as hers. Either that or she is protecting it so no one else will get it. Nice on black.

Happy Father's Day to my husband and son. Wishing them both a day filled with love.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Such a pretty kitty, she looks a lot like my own Keeffer :-)
June 16th, 2024  
