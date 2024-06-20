Previous
Take a Nap Tomorrow by gardenfolk
Photo 2728

Take a Nap Tomorrow

I already want to
take a nap tomorrow.
...Anonymous

Katniss has been enjoying the new blue leather sofa. It feels nice and cool to her. She is fascinated when the power recliner raises and lowers the legs, like magic. Good girl Katniss for not clawing it.

Happy Summer Solstice.

It has been busy around here. Air Conditioner service & repair, pest control service, furniture delivery and upholstery/rug cleaning. Phew. What next?

Also, still cannot get photos to show on my laptop in a timely manner. There is a week delay sometimes. And now my iPhone says I have 19 viruses so I am turning it off until tomorrow. Hopefully, that message will go away and it was a scam. Yikes.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise