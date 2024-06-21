its fruit is sweet.

Patience is bitter butits fruit is sweet....RousseauThis exotic-looking fruit belongs to the cactus species and is native to the Americas. It is called Dragon Fruit. it looks so pretty and unusual but I have never had one.It is also popular in Asian countries like Thailand where it is known by the name Pitaya.Dragon Fruit has several health benefits so I might need to give one a try:-lowers cholesterol-strengthens the immune system-stabilizes blood sugar-boosts iron levels-aids weight loss-promotes a healthy gut-helps dengue patients-and more!Has anyone tried one?