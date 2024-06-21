Previous
Its Fruit Is Sweet by gardenfolk
Its Fruit Is Sweet

Patience is bitter but
its fruit is sweet.
...Rousseau

This exotic-looking fruit belongs to the cactus species and is native to the Americas. It is called Dragon Fruit. it looks so pretty and unusual but I have never had one.

It is also popular in Asian countries like Thailand where it is known by the name Pitaya.

Dragon Fruit has several health benefits so I might need to give one a try:

-lowers cholesterol
-strengthens the immune system
-stabilizes blood sugar
-boosts iron levels
-aids weight loss
-promotes a healthy gut
-helps dengue patients
-and more!

Has anyone tried one?

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/dragon-fruit


Dragon fruit are amazing to look at. I ate some once years ago but have no memory of its taste. How odd is that? Just love looking at them!
June 22nd, 2024  
