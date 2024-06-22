Previous
I've Got My Eye On You by gardenfolk
Photo 2730

I've Got My Eye On You

Give peace a chance
Let the fear you have fall away
I've got my eye on you
I've got my eye on you.
...song by Lana Del Ray

Katniss is up a tree enjoying the view.

Say Yes to Heaven sung by Lana Del Ray:
https://youtu.be/6ixBQ69E9-0?si=f2bL2BYaQQCkScSR
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Brian ace
Wonderful POV, composition, capture, editing and narration. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 22nd, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Peek-a-boo! Katniss Sees you!
June 22nd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Fabulous and so suita the words.
June 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat POV
June 22nd, 2024  
