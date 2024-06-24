Previous
Your Full Attention by gardenfolk
Photo 2732

Your Full Attention

The most meaningful
thing you can give
someone else is
your full attention.
…Author Unknown
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Such a beautiful girl, she really reminds me of my Keeffer. Lovely image!
June 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Looking Good
June 24th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
@aikiuser Thank you! Do you still have Keefer? What kind of cat is he?
June 24th, 2024  
Denise Wood
Adorable :) fav
June 24th, 2024  
