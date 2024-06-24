Sign up
Previous
Photo 2732
Your Full Attention
The most meaningful
thing you can give
someone else is
your full attention.
…Author Unknown
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
4
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2732
photos
186
followers
89
following
748% complete
View this month »
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eyes
,
face
,
kitty
,
table
,
fur
,
katniss
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Such a beautiful girl, she really reminds me of my Keeffer. Lovely image!
June 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looking Good
June 24th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
@aikiuser
Thank you! Do you still have Keefer? What kind of cat is he?
June 24th, 2024
Denise Wood
Adorable :) fav
June 24th, 2024
