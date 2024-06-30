Previous
Shifting Sand Dunes by gardenfolk
Photo 2738

Shifting Sand Dunes

Life is a desert of
shifting sand dunes.
...Ella Leya

This sunset reminded me of the Southwestern colored sand domes that were souvenirs in the 60's. Bye bye to June.

Nice on Black.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
750% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise