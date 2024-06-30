Sign up
Photo 2738
Shifting Sand Dunes
Life is a desert of
shifting sand dunes.
...Ella Leya
This sunset reminded me of the Southwestern colored sand domes that were souvenirs in the 60's. Bye bye to June.
Nice on Black.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Taken
27th June 2024 12:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouette
,
colorful
,
layers
