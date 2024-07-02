Previous
In Nature by gardenfolk
In Nature

In nature
nothing
exists alone.
...Rachel Carson

Katniss was out at dusk, keeping cooler in the grass. She likes to nibble on it so I have been growing her oat, wheat, rye and barley grass indoors.

We are suppose to have two weeks of over 100 degrees, with the next 6 days of 110-112 degrees. Ouch! The air conditioners will be working overtime.

