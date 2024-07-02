Sign up
Previous
Photo 2740
In Nature
In nature
nothing
exists alone.
...Rachel Carson
Katniss was out at dusk, keeping cooler in the grass. She likes to nibble on it so I have been growing her oat, wheat, rye and barley grass indoors.
We are suppose to have two weeks of over 100 degrees, with the next 6 days of 110-112 degrees. Ouch! The air conditioners will be working overtime.
Nice on Black.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
2740
photos
186
followers
89
following
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
Tags
grass
,
kitty
,
yard
,
katniss
