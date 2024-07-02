In Nature

In nature

nothing

exists alone.

...Rachel Carson



Katniss was out at dusk, keeping cooler in the grass. She likes to nibble on it so I have been growing her oat, wheat, rye and barley grass indoors.



We are suppose to have two weeks of over 100 degrees, with the next 6 days of 110-112 degrees. Ouch! The air conditioners will be working overtime.



Nice on Black.

