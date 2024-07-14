The Sky Is Home

To most people,

the sky is the limit.

To those who love aviation,

the sky is home.

...Jerry Crawford



We went to the California Capital Evening Airshow on Saturday. It was another HOT day but a breeze came up and it cooled down when it got dark. We got there at 3:30pm and stayed until after the fabulous finale with 500 drones, fireworks, fire, music and a ghostwriter aerobatic plane with smoke and its own fireworks!



The Thunderbirds performed as well as Italy's Frecce Tricolori Squadron, a Mig 17, Super Hornet, a parachute team and more. I hope to post a few other photos later....if my laptop will cooperate. I was happy that I finally saw some fireworks this month.



Not too bad with my iPhone.