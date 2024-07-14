Previous
The Sky Is Home by gardenfolk
Photo 2752

The Sky Is Home

To most people,
the sky is the limit.
To those who love aviation,
the sky is home.
...Jerry Crawford

We went to the California Capital Evening Airshow on Saturday. It was another HOT day but a breeze came up and it cooled down when it got dark. We got there at 3:30pm and stayed until after the fabulous finale with 500 drones, fireworks, fire, music and a ghostwriter aerobatic plane with smoke and its own fireworks!

The Thunderbirds performed as well as Italy's Frecce Tricolori Squadron, a Mig 17, Super Hornet, a parachute team and more. I hope to post a few other photos later....if my laptop will cooperate. I was happy that I finally saw some fireworks this month.

Not too bad with my iPhone.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
753% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise