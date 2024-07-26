Previous
Let The Games Begin by gardenfolk
Photo 2764

Let The Games Begin

Let The Games Begin.

Let the games begin has been a popular starting slogan which is actually an order that was given by emperors in Olympics in Ancient Greece after sacrifices to the gods were completed to start the Olympic Games. This phrase is still used today.

It looks like everyone wanted to watch the Opening Ceremony for the Olympics in Paris, including Daphne, my sister-in-law's kitty. So cute!

I love watching all the Olympics but I am especially looking forward to the Equestrian events being held at the Chateau de Versailles.

Nice on Black.

https://www.fei.org/stories/sport/eventing/ultimate-guide-eventing-paris-olympic-games

26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Casablanca ace
Cute with the cat!
July 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like Daphne has a front row seat
July 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 28th, 2024  
