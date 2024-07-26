Let The Games Begin.Let the games begin has been a popular starting slogan which is actually an order that was given by emperors in Olympics in Ancient Greece after sacrifices to the gods were completed to start the Olympic Games. This phrase is still used today.It looks like everyone wanted to watch the Opening Ceremony for the Olympics in Paris, including Daphne, my sister-in-law's kitty. So cute!I love watching all the Olympics but I am especially looking forward to the Equestrian events being held at the Chateau de Versailles.Nice on Black.