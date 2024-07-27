Even if we didn't
end up where we
thought
we always end up
where we are
meant to be.
...Author Unknown
We went out tonight to go to dinner but ended up at a different restaurant due to the wait list and crowd.
Sadly, it is wildfire season in California. There has been a fast growing wildfire in Butte & Tehama Counties. Families have had to evacuate as it has been burning 4,000-5,000 acres an hour. Named the Park Fire, it has grown to more than 350,000 acres in total and destroyed 134 structures. It is only 10% contained.
Smoke from the fire contributes to some pretty sunsets. The sun turns orangish/red the closer it gets to the horizon. This one turned a spectacular red but was mostly hidden by buildings and or trees. I could not catch it.