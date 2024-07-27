Previous
Next
Meant To Be by gardenfolk
Photo 2765

Meant To Be

Even if we didn't
end up where we
thought
we always end up
where we are
meant to be.
...Author Unknown

We went out tonight to go to dinner but ended up at a different restaurant due to the wait list and crowd.

Sadly, it is wildfire season in California. There has been a fast growing wildfire in Butte & Tehama Counties. Families have had to evacuate as it has been burning 4,000-5,000 acres an hour. Named the Park Fire, it has grown to more than 350,000 acres in total and destroyed 134 structures. It is only 10% contained.

Smoke from the fire contributes to some pretty sunsets. The sun turns orangish/red the closer it gets to the horizon. This one turned a spectacular red but was mostly hidden by buildings and or trees. I could not catch it.

Nice on Black.

https://www.foxweather.com/extreme-weather/park-fire-chico-california-among-largest-state-history-evacuation-orders-spread



27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning, pity it is the result of wildfires. We saw it on tv.!
July 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Your shot is amazing. And I hope the fires are under control soon. We know what it's like here.
July 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2024  
Wylie ace
gorgeous
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise