meant to be.

Even if we didn'tend up where wethoughtwe always end upwhere we aremeant to be....Author UnknownWe went out tonight to go to dinner but ended up at a different restaurant due to the wait list and crowd.Sadly, it is wildfire season in California. There has been a fast growing wildfire in Butte & Tehama Counties. Families have had to evacuate as it has been burning 4,000-5,000 acres an hour. Named the Park Fire, it has grown to more than 350,000 acres in total and destroyed 134 structures. It is only 10% contained.Smoke from the fire contributes to some pretty sunsets. The sun turns orangish/red the closer it gets to the horizon. This one turned a spectacular red but was mostly hidden by buildings and or trees. I could not catch it.Nice on Black.