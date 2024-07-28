Previous
If Your Actions Inspire by gardenfolk
If Your Actions Inspire

If your actions inspire
others to dream more,
learn more, do more,
and become more,
you are a leader.
...John Quincy Adams

These are F-16 Fighting Falcons and part of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds squadron is an Air Combat Command unit composed of eight pilots (including six demonstration pilots), four support officers, three civilians and more than 130 enlisted personnel performing in 25 career fields.

They are fun to watch and put on an exciting performance of formation and solo maneuvers at the Capital Airshow.

The four jet diamond performs precision formation flight with the aircraft wingtips as close as 4 feet apart while performing loops, inverted rolls and high performance turns. The two solo jets perform high energy maneuvers together and from opposite directions closing in on each other as fast as 1,000 mph. The six jets come together in the delta formation as the finale for the show, flying difficult formations and signature breaks that fill the sky with speed, sound and smoke trails.

I enjoy seeing them fly and wear ear plugs. Nice on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Air_Force_Thunderbirds
Beverley ace
Great photo! Wow!
Fabulous reading thank you…
July 28th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Spectacular shot and educational reading :-)
July 28th, 2024  
