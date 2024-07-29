Life is like a state fair:Some rides are morefun than others.And some aremore frightening....AnonymousThe 2024 California State Fair wrapped up its 170th year on Sunday. There was an estimated attendance increase of 10% despite 11 days of triple digit temperatures during its 17 day run.On the opening weekend, it was announced by Time Out, a global media and hospitality company, that the California State Fair was recognized as the best state fair in the United States.I used to enjoy the state fair because of the petting zoo, rabbit show, pig races, horse events and exhibits but lately I have been burnt out. I guess after attending for 35 years and the pandemic, it has lost its luster, except for the delicious cinnamon rolls! Yum!As I did not attend, this is a photo from a previous year. Nice on Black.