A Genuine Welcome

There is little in life

so reassuring as

a genuine welcome.

...Robin Hobb



After 28 years, we have been working on house projects and updates to our home. One project was getting a bigger bed for our guest room, not only for our 3 grand boys but other family or friends who might come for a stay.



We started with a new queen mattress and boxspring. I painted the dark wood headboard/footboard (off white) that I was given by my neighbor. And we bought two night stands that my husband put together.



Other than that, we had everything else for the room, including the striped chair/ottoman which is also a twin bed, the pirates chest and star & nautical decor. There are even glow in the dark stars on the ceiling, leftover from when this was once our son's bedroom.



The decor might be over the top but I like it and think it feels comfortable. Our oldest grandson (age 13) just spent the night, gave it a test run and approved.



The white dresser and mirror has been mine since I was 10 years old. When I was away visiting relatives, my parents surprised me by buying me all matching furniture...a new desk, bookshelf, bed frame with headboard and this dresser/mirror. It still looks new at 60 years old.



