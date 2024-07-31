Sign up
Previous
Photo 2769
We Are Visitors
Like the trees,
we are visitors,
guests of the earth.
...Kim Stafford
I was happy to receive a visit from Stumpy! I gave her pecans, almonds and sunflower seeds. I love her short tail. Two visits in one month. Yay!
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
fence
,
shade
,
brown
,
female
,
stumpy
,
short-tail
