We Are Visitors by gardenfolk
We Are Visitors

Like the trees,
we are visitors,
guests of the earth.
...Kim Stafford

I was happy to receive a visit from Stumpy! I gave her pecans, almonds and sunflower seeds. I love her short tail. Two visits in one month. Yay!
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

