fiery kiss to the night.

A sunset is the sun'sfiery kiss to the night....Crystal WoodsI am sure this color is partially due to the Park Fire that is 90 miles from Sacramento. As of this afternoon, the fire has burned 393,013 acres and is 18% contained. Devastating.I saw this older man on the news that lost his house in the 2018 Camp Fire and his current home in the Park Fire. I felt so sad for him.He was not home when the evacuation orders came and he cannot find his cat. He thinks it might have died in the fire but put out cat food, just in case. He was more upset over his cat than losing his two homes. Heartbreaking.