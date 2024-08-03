Sign up
Photo 2772
The Air Shall Be perfumed
Then will I raise aloft
the milk-white rose.
For whose sweet smell
the air shall be perfumed.
...William Shakespeare
I didn't feel well Thursday or Friday so I am late posting.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Casablanca
ace
Lovely rose and quote.
I hope you are feeling better. Sending lots of love ❤️
August 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
August 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and white ! Get well soon !
August 4th, 2024
