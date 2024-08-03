Previous
The Air Shall Be perfumed by gardenfolk
Photo 2772

The Air Shall Be perfumed

Then will I raise aloft
the milk-white rose.
For whose sweet smell
the air shall be perfumed.
...William Shakespeare

I didn't feel well Thursday or Friday so I am late posting.
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Casablanca ace
Lovely rose and quote.
I hope you are feeling better. Sending lots of love ❤️
August 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful…
August 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and white ! Get well soon !
August 4th, 2024  
