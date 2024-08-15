Previous
IMG_8516 by gardenfolk
IMG_8516

Vegetables feed the body.
Flowers feed the soul.
…Author Unknown

Nice in black.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
gloria jones ace
Bold and vibrant...great capture
August 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
This is soul desert. Beautiful capture.
August 16th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Love the curly petals, beautiful colour.
August 16th, 2024  
