Photo 2784
Photo 2784
IMG_8516
Vegetables feed the body.
Flowers feed the soul.
…Author Unknown
Nice in black.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
3
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2784
photos
185
followers
90
following
762% complete
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th June 2024 8:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pink
,
dahlia
gloria jones
ace
Bold and vibrant...great capture
August 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
This is soul desert. Beautiful capture.
August 16th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Love the curly petals, beautiful colour.
August 16th, 2024
